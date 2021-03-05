Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Up 5.9%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) shares shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $30.56. 249,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 284,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Vertex by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,367,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,783,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

