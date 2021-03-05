VerusCoin Achieves Market Cap of $45.96 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 61.2% higher against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $45.96 million and $45,717.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.33 or 0.00466081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00068080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00078402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00082237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00459177 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,045,561 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

