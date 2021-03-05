Vesper (VSP) Achieves Market Cap of $17.72 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Vesper has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for $26.04 or 0.00053478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $17.72 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.05 or 0.00464249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00069054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00078046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00082184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00050977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.35 or 0.00456654 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,586 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

