Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.05 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001232 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $14.05 million and approximately $339,854.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.73 or 0.00369254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000162 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,527 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

