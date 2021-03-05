ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Short Interest Update

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the January 28th total of 87,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $72.43.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.