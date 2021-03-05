ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.
Shares of VIAC stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59.
In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $269,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
