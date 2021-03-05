ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $269,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.