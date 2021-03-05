Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.24 Million

Analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report sales of $291.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.00 million and the highest is $294.20 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $256.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $36,492.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,452 shares of company stock worth $240,242. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,616 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.