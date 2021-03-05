Viberate (VIB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate token can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Viberate has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.12 or 0.00758601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042796 BTC.

VIB is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,809,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

