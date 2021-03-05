VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,434 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,684,000 after purchasing an additional 404,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,192,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

