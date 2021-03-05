Vid Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Vid has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $37,231.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can currently be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vid has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.33 or 0.00462152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00069125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00077269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00081666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.21 or 0.00457844 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,625,823 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

