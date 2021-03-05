VIDT Datalink 1-Day Volume Tops $2.56 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $28.45 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00747767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00042187 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

