VIDT Datalink Achieves Market Cap of $27.89 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $27.89 million and $4.17 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00056225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.57 or 0.00754379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043323 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars.

