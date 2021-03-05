Vidulum (VDL) Price Reaches $0.0422

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Vidulum has a total market cap of $302,311.94 and $3,636.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 127.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

