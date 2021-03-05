Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VMD opened at $9.70 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

