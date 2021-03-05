ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Releases Earnings Results

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $616.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.64.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

