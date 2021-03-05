Vifor Pharma’s (GNHAY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNHAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday.

GNHAY stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. 240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623. Vifor Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

