Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) received a $26.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 96.97% from the stock’s previous close.

VFF has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $13.20. 286,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,372. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -267.75 and a beta of 4.02.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,897,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $131,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at $276,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Village Farms International by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 375,161 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

