VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Short Interest Up 63.0% in February

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

VQSLF stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. VIQ Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -1.12.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 166.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

