Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.88). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $118,677.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,880.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,089 shares of company stock worth $3,246,237. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.