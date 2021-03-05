Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Visa by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 9,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $211.50 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.47. The company has a market capitalization of $412.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

