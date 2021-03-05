Vivendi’s (VIVHY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut shares of Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. 109,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,241. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.