Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $43.95. 722,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 413,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,436 shares of company stock worth $4,770,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $9,134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000.

About Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

