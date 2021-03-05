Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Up 57.5% in February

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the January 28th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.56 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
