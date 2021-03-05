Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Up 57.5% in February

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the January 28th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.56 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 50,153 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,416,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 122,620 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.