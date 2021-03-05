Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Citigroup

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

VG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Vonage stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 282,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. Vonage has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.69, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $6,255,000 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

