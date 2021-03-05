Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €82.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €82.80 ($97.41) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.29 ($74.46).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €54.10 ($63.65) on Friday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is €54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

