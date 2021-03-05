Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 28th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 431,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,542. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: Quiet Period
