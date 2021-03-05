Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 28th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 431,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,542. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 19.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.