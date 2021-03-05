Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $54.00. The company traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 74980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

In related news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

