vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Up 8%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 1,283,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,383,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -2.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

