VULCANO Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, VULCANO has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. VULCANO has a market cap of $117,591.66 and approximately $156.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VULCANO alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO (VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

Buying and Selling VULCANO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.