VULCANO (VULC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $152.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $114,512.21 and $152.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VULCANO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VULCANO alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

Buying and Selling VULCANO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.