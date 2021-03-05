W Green Pay (WGP) Market Cap Reaches $79,815.84

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $79,815.84 and approximately $19,779.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00056047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.77 or 0.00756159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043293 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

