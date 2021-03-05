W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

GRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,008. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.38 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

