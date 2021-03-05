W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Trading 5.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $420.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. W.W. Grainger traded as high as $399.98 and last traded at $399.11. 489,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 362,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.95.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GWW. William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.69.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,113,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,791,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 83,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

