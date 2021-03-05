Waifu Token (WAIF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $403,252.00

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Waifu Token has a market cap of $2.88 million and $403,252.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waifu Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 152.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00462391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00076904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00456608 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,574,528 tokens. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

