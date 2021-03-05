Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.54. Waitr shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 91,354 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $365.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -3.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 3,124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,133,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 638,167 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

