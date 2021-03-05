Waitr (WTRH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Waitr to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 121,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,920. The company has a market capitalization of $368.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Waitr alerts:

WTRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.