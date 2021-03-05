Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Decreased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 281,575 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $18,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 28,427 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

