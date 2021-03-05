Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 170,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $46.81. 108,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661,922. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

