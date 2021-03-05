Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 216,325 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $103,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.2% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.9% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.9% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $127.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

