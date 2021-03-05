Waltonchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.65 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $69.78 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.44 or 0.03140774 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00022771 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.