Wanchain Price Reaches $0.81 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $136.37 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001664 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00302702 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00067762 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,030.89 or 0.02125789 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.