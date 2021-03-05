Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,184,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 239,590 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,208,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMG opened at $35.50 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

