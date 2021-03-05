Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of WPG stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,526,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,963. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

