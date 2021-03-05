Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Decreased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 3.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Waste Management worth $56,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $450,222. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.64. 35,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,533. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

