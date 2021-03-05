Water Island Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 227,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Cardlytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $270,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,409,121.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,886 shares of company stock worth $9,272,599. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $128.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,907. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.