Water Island Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGAMU. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,729,000.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition alerts:

SGAMU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 7,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.