Water Island Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,949,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,352,000. Slack Technologies makes up about 5.8% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Slack Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,965,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,194,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Slack Technologies by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,146 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,485,935.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,216 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,616 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.19. 321,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,507,387. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.14 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.