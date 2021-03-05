Water Island Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 864,928 RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 864,928 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,456,000. RealPage comprises 5.3% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.85% of RealPage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RP. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Shares of NASDAQ RP remained flat at $$86.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,720. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86. RealPage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

