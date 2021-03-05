Water Island Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCIV. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth about $5,005,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter worth about $2,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth about $1,956,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

CCIV stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. 1,039,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,702,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.