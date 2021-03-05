Water Island Capital LLC Buys New Shares in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 569,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,930,000. HMS comprises about 1.5% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of HMS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in HMS by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 51,057 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in HMS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in HMS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in HMS by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after buying an additional 322,201 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HMS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. SVB Leerink cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ HMSY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.79. 39,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,854. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.64 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. HMS’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

